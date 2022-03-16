Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Newell Brands by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

