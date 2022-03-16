WELL (WELL) Price Reaches $0.0618 on Top Exchanges

WELL (WELL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. WELL has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $6,108.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103470 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

