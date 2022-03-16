Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $38.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 24,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,203,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $229,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,789,954 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

