WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Up 21.6% in February

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.