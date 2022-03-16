West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) VP Sells $2,979,467.04 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WST stock traded up $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,444. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.42 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.74 and its 200 day moving average is $418.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.