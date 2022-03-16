Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 25,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

