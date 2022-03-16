Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WIW stock remained flat at $$12.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,661. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 714,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 282,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.