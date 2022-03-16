Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WIW stock remained flat at $$12.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,661. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
