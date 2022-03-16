Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 49,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 84,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$57.42 million and a PE ratio of -23.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

