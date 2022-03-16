William C. Green Purchases 2,500 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABR traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,651. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

