William J.G. Griffith Purchases 661,720 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director William J.G. Griffith bought 661,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PCOR stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 1,398,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,444. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

