Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.45. 2,524,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,024. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.59.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

