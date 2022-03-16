Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $164.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.59.
Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.59. 11,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,708. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.94.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
