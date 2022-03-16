Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.02

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and traded as high as $33.75. Wilmar International shares last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 680 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

