Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 10.7%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a PE ratio of -22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

