Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 10.7%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
The firm has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a PE ratio of -22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55.
Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)
Read More
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.