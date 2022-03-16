Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.
Shares of WING stock opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.
In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.
About Wingstop (Get Rating)
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
