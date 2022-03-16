Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to Buy at Northcoast Research

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of WING stock opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,888,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.