Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $839.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

WGO stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 644,411 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $35,597,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,963,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

