Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $616,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

