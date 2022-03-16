Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,436.33.

WZZAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $5,300.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.44. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

