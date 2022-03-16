Workhorse Group (WKHS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – Workhorse Group was upgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

3/2/2022 – Workhorse Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Workhorse Group was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Workhorse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $6.00.

1/25/2022 – Workhorse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

WKHS opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

