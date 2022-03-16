World Token (WORLD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $68,653.00

World Token (WORLD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. World Token has a market capitalization of $960,432.88 and approximately $68,653.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, World Token has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.49 or 0.06643367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,713.94 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039490 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

