Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.14

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

