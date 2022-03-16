WOWswap (WOW) Market Capitalization Tops $3.10 Million

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $62,910.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.45 or 0.00013318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.08 or 0.06680229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,968.64 or 1.00026430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00039543 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

