WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WPP by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.60) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $774.00.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.2505 per share. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
