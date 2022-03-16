Wrapped Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $11.20 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $41,070.28 or 0.99965489 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and approximately $251.75 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00069653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00020701 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 272,824 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

