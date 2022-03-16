WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL) Insider Guy Hedley Purchases 200,000 Shares

WT Financial Group Limited (ASX:WTL – Get Rating) insider Guy Hedley bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($14,388.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Get WT Financial Group alerts:

WT Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WT Financial Group Limited provides a range of financial services. It operates in two segments, Financial Planning, Investment Advice and Product Sales; and Accounting and Taxation Services. The company provides financial advice and solutions, including superannuation investments, insurance, finance, equities, and direct and SMSF residential and commercial properties to retail and wholesale clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WT Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WT Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.