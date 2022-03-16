WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,210.0 days.
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.
About WuXi AppTec (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WuXi AppTec (WUXIF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.