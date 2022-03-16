WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,210.0 days.

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

About WuXi AppTec (Get Rating)

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

