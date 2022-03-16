Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

