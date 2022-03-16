XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Update

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS XPHYF opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
