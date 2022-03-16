XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%.
XSPA stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.
In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,700 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
About XpresSpa Group
XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.
