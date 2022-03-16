XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%.

XSPA stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,700 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 2,868.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 366,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 354,288 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 169,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

