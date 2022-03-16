Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSFGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

