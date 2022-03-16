YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 1,839,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,614.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

