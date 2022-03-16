Yearn Secure (YSEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235,506.66

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Yearn Secure has a total market cap of $235,506.66 and $672.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00035027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00103699 BTC.

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

