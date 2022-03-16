Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Yoshitsu Co Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. 275,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,959,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Yoshitsu Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKLF)
Yoshitsu Co Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of beauty and health products, as well as other products principally in Japan. Yoshitsu Co Ltd is based in Tokyo, Japan.
