Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $7.54. Youdao shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 7,441 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

