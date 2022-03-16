Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

