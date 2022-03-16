Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $505,270. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIVI stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.86. 1,365,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.30. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

