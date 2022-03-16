Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.90 Million

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post sales of $286.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.10 million to $291.00 million. Insulet reported sales of $252.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

PODD opened at $216.07 on Wednesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 939.43 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

