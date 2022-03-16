Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Newell Brands reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after buying an additional 2,179,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after acquiring an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 67,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

