Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Overstock.com posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other Overstock.com news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.