Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.83 Million

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to post $246.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.18 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $283.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.