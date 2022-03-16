Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) to Post $2.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $3.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,380. Corporate insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.92. 5,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

