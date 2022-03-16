Zacks: Analysts Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to report ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Canoo reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

GOEV has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of GOEV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 2,292,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.11. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of Canoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,693,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,882 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 187,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 171,959 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.