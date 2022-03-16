Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

CLDT stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

