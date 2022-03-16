Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $172.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

