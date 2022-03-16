Zacks: Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Grocery Outlet reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,347. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,859. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

