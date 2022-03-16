Zacks: Analysts Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post $1.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,440%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $10.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,090,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,337. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.54 and a beta of 5.50. SM Energy has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

