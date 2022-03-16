Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. 1,689,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,020. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 7.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

