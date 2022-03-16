Zacks: Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 59.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSQ stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.69. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $131,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

