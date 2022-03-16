Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $90.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.01 million and the lowest is $89.00 million. Ambarella posted sales of $70.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $386.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $396.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $463.29 million, with estimates ranging from $438.70 million to $485.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

AMBA stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $81.28 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.86, for a total transaction of $168,085.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,594 shares of company stock worth $6,038,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

