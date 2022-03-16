Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to Post $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.18. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 15.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.18. 406,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,887. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

